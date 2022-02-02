Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) Estimation And Forecast

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) has a beta value of 1.80 and has seen 4.25 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.04B, closed the recent trade at $58.43 per share which meant it gained $2.14 on the day or 3.80% during that session. The BBWI stock price is -40.34% off its 52-week high price of $82.00 and 41.52% above the 52-week low of $34.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.0 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.19 million shares.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) trade information

Sporting 3.80% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the BBWI stock price touched $58.43 or saw a rise of 1.28%. Year-to-date, Bath & Body Works Inc. shares have moved -19.34%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.72%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) have changed -19.34%. Short interest in the company has seen 9.54 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.41.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $88.21, which means that the shares’ value could jump 33.76% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $63.00 while the price target rests at a high of $105.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -79.7% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.82% from the levels at last check today.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (BBWI) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -14.71% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -32.50%.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.59 billion for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.32 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022. Year-ago sales stood $4.15 billion and $2.61 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -37.50% for the current quarter and -49.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -6.60% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 326.50% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.40%.

BBWI Dividends

Bath & Body Works Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.60 at a share yield of 1.07%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 5.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 92.51% with a share float percentage of 97.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bath & Body Works Inc. having a total of 763 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 28.27 million shares worth more than $1.78 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 10.97% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lone Pine Capital Llc, with the holding of over 24.3 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.53 billion and represent 9.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.75% shares in the company for having 7.1 million shares of worth $447.25 million while later fund manager owns 5.56 million shares of worth $350.36 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.16% of company’s outstanding stock.