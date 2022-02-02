Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Forecast To Rise 88.66% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) has a beta value of 1.19 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $950.39M, closed the last trade at $13.35 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 0.68% during that session. The BZUN stock price is -326.97% off its 52-week high price of $57.00 and 18.13% above the 52-week low of $10.93. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Baozun Inc. (BZUN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.14.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) trade information

Sporting 0.68% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the BZUN stock price touched $13.35 or saw a rise of 1.69%. Year-to-date, Baozun Inc. shares have moved -3.96%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 2.93%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) have changed -3.96%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $117.74, which means that the shares’ value could jump 88.66% from current levels. The projected low price target is $76.45 while the price target rests at a high of $190.88. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -1329.81% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -472.66% from current levels.

Baozun Inc. (BZUN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Baozun Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -46.56% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -60.19%, compared to 10.10% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -74.50% and -184.60% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 8.00%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $500.66 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $407.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $516.88 million and $312.67 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will shrink by -3.10% for the current quarter and 30.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 144.10% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 41.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -4.52%.

BZUN Dividends

Baozun Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.00% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 63.95% with a share float percentage of 63.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Baozun Inc. having a total of 280 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Federated Hermes, Inc. with over 10.18 million shares worth more than $178.49 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Federated Hermes, Inc. held 14.99% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.98 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $52.18 million and represent 4.38% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Calvert World Values Emerging Markets Equity Fund and College Retirement Equities Fund-Stock Account. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.90% shares in the company for having 2.65 million shares of worth $46.39 million while later fund manager owns 1.34 million shares of worth $23.52 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.97% of company’s outstanding stock.