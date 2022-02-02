Analysts Are Recommending Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) As A Buy Candidate

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) has seen 1.74 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.72B, closed the last trade at $47.57 per share which meant it lost -$0.71 on the day or -1.47% during that session. The PLAN stock price is -81.14% off its 52-week high price of $86.17 and 16.08% above the 52-week low of $39.92. The 3-month trading volume is 2.61 million shares.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) trade information

Sporting -1.47% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the PLAN stock price touched $47.57 or saw a rise of 1.94%. Year-to-date, Anaplan Inc. shares have moved 3.75%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.09%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) have changed 3.75%.

Anaplan Inc. (PLAN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -15.66% over the past 6 months, compared to -1.50% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 30.50%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $154.71 million for the current quarter. 15 have an estimated revenue figure of $163.38 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -19.90% over the past 5 years.

PLAN Dividends

Anaplan Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Anaplan Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.36% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 95.62% with a share float percentage of 98.95%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Anaplan Inc. having a total of 420 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 12.76 million shares worth more than $776.82 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 8.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is FMR, LLC, with the holding of over 8.78 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $534.73 million and represent 5.95% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.63% shares in the company for having 3.89 million shares of worth $236.89 million while later fund manager owns 3.43 million shares of worth $208.83 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.32% of company’s outstanding stock.