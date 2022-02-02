An In-Depth Look At The California Resources Corporation (CRC) Stock

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.59B, closed the last trade at $45.31 per share which meant it gained $2.69 on the day or 6.31% during that session. The CRC stock price is -4.13% off its 52-week high price of $47.18 and 51.91% above the 52-week low of $21.79. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 713.19K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that California Resources Corporation (CRC) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.21.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) trade information

Sporting 6.31% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the CRC stock price touched $45.31 or saw a rise of 0.07%. Year-to-date, California Resources Corporation shares have moved 6.09%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 10.11%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC) have changed 6.09%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.28 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.69.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $59.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.53% from current levels. The projected low price target is $50.00 while the price target rests at a high of $70.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -54.49% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.35% from current levels.

California Resources Corporation (CRC) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 62.17% over the past 6 months, compared to -7.60% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $556.65 million for the current quarter. 3 have an estimated revenue figure of $558.77 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.30% over the past 5 years.

CRC Dividends

California Resources Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue. The forward dividend is 0.68 at a share yield of 1.50%. The company’s dividend yield has gone up over the past 12 months.

California Resources Corporation (NYSE:CRC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 98.66% with a share float percentage of 99.49%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with California Resources Corporation having a total of 221 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ares Management Llc with over 11.29 million shares worth more than $462.85 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Ares Management Llc held 14.04% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Goldentree Asset Management LP, with the holding of over 10.4 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $426.2 million and represent 12.93% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.06% shares in the company for having 4.06 million shares of worth $187.49 million while later fund manager owns 2.31 million shares of worth $94.72 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.87% of company’s outstanding stock.