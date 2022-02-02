An In-Depth Look At Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) has a beta value of 1.56 and has seen 2.03 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.28B, closed the last trade at $78.16 per share which meant it gained $2.34 on the day or 3.09% during that session. The CDAY stock price is -66.8% off its 52-week high price of $130.37 and 13.54% above the 52-week low of $67.58. The 3-month trading volume is 1.21 million shares.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) trade information

Sporting 3.09% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the CDAY stock price touched $78.16 or saw a rise of 0.18%. Year-to-date, Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares have moved -25.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.73%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) have changed -25.18%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $102.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.75% from current levels. The projected low price target is $85.00 while the price target rests at a high of $122.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -56.09% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -8.75% from current levels.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (CDAY) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -19.89% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -56.00%, compared to -1.50% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $349.67 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $359.11 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 47.30% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -105.20% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 12.50%.

CDAY Dividends

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 07 and February 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.85% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 104.42% with a share float percentage of 105.31%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. having a total of 493 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 22.93 million shares worth more than $2.58 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 18.36 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.07 billion and represent 12.13% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are New Economy Fund (The) and Amcap Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.68% shares in the company for having 7.08 million shares of worth $796.82 million while later fund manager owns 6.54 million shares of worth $736.26 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.32% of company’s outstanding stock.