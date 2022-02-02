An Analysis Of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) Stock

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $5.15B, closed the last trade at $57.41 per share which meant it gained $1.58 on the day or 2.83% during that session. The VSCO stock price is -32.38% off its 52-week high price of $76.00 and 30.69% above the 52-week low of $39.79. The 3-month trading volume is 1.71 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.63.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) trade information

Sporting 2.83% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the VSCO stock price touched $57.41 or saw a rise of 0.45%. Year-to-date, Victoria’s Secret & Co. shares have moved 3.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) have changed 3.37%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $80.75, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.9% from current levels. The projected low price target is $54.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -74.19% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 5.94% from current levels.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (VSCO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -1.41% over the past 6 months, compared to 17.20% for the industry.

10 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $2.14 billion for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.55 billion for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

VSCO Dividends

Victoria’s Secret & Co. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 18 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.39% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.30% with a share float percentage of 89.65%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Victoria’s Secret & Co. having a total of 462 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Lone Pine Capital Llc with over 8.61 million shares worth more than $475.76 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Lone Pine Capital Llc held 9.72% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 8.55 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $472.69 million and represent 9.66% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.00% shares in the company for having 2.65 million shares of worth $133.92 million while later fund manager owns 2.59 million shares of worth $143.02 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.92% of company’s outstanding stock.