An Analysis Of Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) Stock

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) has a beta value of 2.46 and has seen 3.06 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.05B, closed the last trade at $61.49 per share which meant it gained $1.42 on the day or 2.36% during that session. The CPRI stock price is -12.64% off its 52-week high price of $69.26 and 34.09% above the 52-week low of $40.53. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.13 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 8 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.68.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) trade information

Sporting 2.36% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the CPRI stock price touched $61.49 or saw a rise of 0.45%. Year-to-date, Capri Holdings Limited shares have moved -5.27%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.56%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) have changed -5.27%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.73 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.75.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $80.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.81% from current levels. The projected low price target is $64.00 while the price target rests at a high of $99.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -61.0% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -4.08% from current levels.

Capri Holdings Limited (CPRI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Capri Holdings Limited shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 3.52% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 181.05%, compared to 29.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 1.80% and 92.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 33.40%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.47 billion for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.4 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -15.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 72.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 54.93%.

CPRI Dividends

Capri Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report between February 01 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 90.06% with a share float percentage of 92.27%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Capri Holdings Limited having a total of 496 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 22.8 million shares worth more than $1.1 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 15.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 13.71 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $663.5 million and represent 9.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.23% shares in the company for having 4.86 million shares of worth $258.49 million while later fund manager owns 4.1 million shares of worth $218.33 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.73% of company’s outstanding stock.