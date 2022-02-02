Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF): Why Is The Stock Strong?

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has a beta value of 1.58 and has seen 1.44 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.22B, closed the last trade at $39.46 per share which meant it gained $0.46 on the day or 1.18% during that session. The ANF stock price is -24.1% off its 52-week high price of $48.97 and 43.51% above the 52-week low of $22.29. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.23 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.91 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.58.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) trade information

Sporting 1.18% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the ANF stock price touched $39.46 or saw a rise of 0.4%. Year-to-date, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares have moved 13.29%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.79%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) have changed 13.29%. Short interest in the company has seen 7.71 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.53.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $45.43, which means that the shares’ value could jump 13.14% from current levels. The projected low price target is $32.00 while the price target rests at a high of $59.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -49.52% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 18.91% from current levels.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 2.36% over the past 6 months, compared to 29.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 21.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.24 billion for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $807.25 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -40.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -404.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 18.00%.

ANF Dividends

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 28 and March 04 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.23% with a share float percentage of 102.06%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Abercrombie & Fitch Co. having a total of 336 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 9.53 million shares worth more than $358.79 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 16.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 7.28 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $273.99 million and represent 12.89% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.34% shares in the company for having 4.14 million shares of worth $163.87 million while later fund manager owns 1.76 million shares of worth $66.24 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 3.12% of company’s outstanding stock.