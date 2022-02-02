A Great Bargain Stock You Could Consider Is ServiceNow Inc. (NOW)

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has a beta value of 1.10 and has seen 1.81 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $109.98B, closed the last trade at $586.54 per share which meant it gained $0.76 on the day or 0.13% during that session. The NOW stock price is -20.64% off its 52-week high price of $707.60 and 23.57% above the 52-week low of $448.27. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.12 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 1.59 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 36 have rated it as a Hold, with 32 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $1.43.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) trade information

Sporting 0.13% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the NOW stock price touched $586.54 or saw a rise of 0.71%. Year-to-date, ServiceNow Inc. shares have moved -9.64%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.47%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW) have changed -9.64%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.19 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.5.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $702.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 16.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $600.00 while the price target rests at a high of $850.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -44.92% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.29% from current levels.

ServiceNow Inc. (NOW) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that ServiceNow Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.32% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 24.32%, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 22.20% and 13.20% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 29.90%.

27 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.6 billion for the current quarter. 26 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.71 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $1.25 billion and $1.34 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 27.90% for the current quarter and 27.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.70% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -81.60% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 26.10%.

NOW Dividends

ServiceNow Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 26 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.38% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 89.75% with a share float percentage of 90.10%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ServiceNow Inc. having a total of 1,854 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 16.13 million shares worth more than $10.03 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 8.10% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 15.85 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $9.86 billion and represent 7.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 5.6 million shares of worth $3.48 billion while later fund manager owns 4.16 million shares of worth $2.59 billion as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.09% of company’s outstanding stock.