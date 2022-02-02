A Detailed Analysis Of Five Below Inc. (FIVE)

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) has a beta value of 1.42 and has seen 1.64 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $9.30B, closed the last trade at $170.74 per share which meant it gained $6.74 on the day or 4.11% during that session. The FIVE stock price is -39.31% off its 52-week high price of $237.86 and 11.56% above the 52-week low of $151.01. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.96 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 688.11K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Five Below Inc. (FIVE) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 17 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $2.49.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) trade information

Sporting 4.11% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Tuesday, 02/01/22 when the FIVE stock price touched $170.74 or saw a rise of 0.33%. Year-to-date, Five Below Inc. shares have moved -17.47%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) have changed -17.47%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.81 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $229.71, which means that the shares’ value could jump 25.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $175.00 while the price target rests at a high of $300.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -75.71% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.5% from current levels.

Five Below Inc. (FIVE) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -12.36% over the past 6 months, compared to 9.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 45.80%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.01 billion for the current quarter. 10 have an estimated revenue figure of $685.66 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -29.40% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 39.47%.

FIVE Dividends

Five Below Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 15 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Five Below Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.81% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 100.48% with a share float percentage of 102.32%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Five Below Inc. having a total of 574 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 5.09 million shares worth more than $900.12 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 9.09% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 4.66 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $824.14 million and represent 8.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 1.57 million shares of worth $278.2 million while later fund manager owns 1.51 million shares of worth $298.46 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.70% of company’s outstanding stock.