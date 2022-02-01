Xometry Inc. (XMTR) Shares Are Up 0.68% YTD

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) has seen 1.37 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.17B, closed the recent trade at $43.65 per share which meant it lost -$7.95 on the day or -15.42% during that session. The XMTR stock price is -123.53% off its 52-week high price of $97.57 and 7.49% above the 52-week low of $40.38. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.4 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 423.57K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Xometry Inc. (XMTR) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.32.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) trade information

Sporting -15.42% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the XMTR stock price touched $43.65 or saw a rise of 17.44%. Year-to-date, Xometry Inc. shares have moved 0.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) have changed -2.59%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.32 million shares shorted with days to cover at 7.45.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 35.81% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $47.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -129.1% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.67% from the levels at last check today.

Xometry Inc. (XMTR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -36.57% over the past 6 months, compared to 23.40% for the industry.

7 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $62.27 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $75 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -28.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 53.30%.

XMTR Dividends

Xometry Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Xometry Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 21.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.53% with a share float percentage of 88.58%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Xometry Inc. having a total of 121 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 6.33 million shares worth more than $365.19 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 15.17% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is StepStone Group LP, with the holding of over 2.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $159.66 million and represent 6.63% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Smallcap World Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.44% shares in the company for having 1.02 million shares of worth $58.75 million while later fund manager owns 0.7 million shares of worth $40.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.68% of company’s outstanding stock.