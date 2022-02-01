Will Current Price Volatility Hamper Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) Future Potential?

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) has a beta value of 1.31 and has seen 0.99 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.68B, closed the recent trade at $8.22 per share which meant it gained $0.44 on the day or 5.66% during that session. The CRK stock price is -37.96% off its 52-week high price of $11.34 and 43.55% above the 52-week low of $4.64. The 3-month trading volume is 3.15 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 11 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.56.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) trade information

Sporting 5.66% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the CRK stock price touched $8.22 or saw a fall of -0.61%. Year-to-date, Comstock Resources Inc. shares have moved -3.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.89%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK) have changed -5.47%.

Comstock Resources Inc. (CRK) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Comstock Resources Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.09% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 439.13%, compared to -7.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 300.00% and 136.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 85.00%.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $516.68 million for the current quarter. 7 have an estimated revenue figure of $474.16 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $274.77 million and $294.69 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 88.00% for the current quarter and 60.90% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 67.90% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -198.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

CRK Dividends

Comstock Resources Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Comstock Resources Inc. (NYSE:CRK)’s Major holders

Insiders own 65.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 28.58% with a share float percentage of 82.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Comstock Resources Inc. having a total of 234 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 5.96 million shares worth more than $61.64 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 2.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation, with the holding of over 4.99 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $51.68 million and represent 2.14% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.01% shares in the company for having 2.36 million shares of worth $24.46 million while later fund manager owns 2.14 million shares of worth $21.08 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.92% of company’s outstanding stock.