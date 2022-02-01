Why Should You Consider Adding VTEX (VTEX) To Your Portfolio?

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.33B, closed the last trade at $7.68 per share which meant it gained $0.9 on the day or 13.27% during that session. The VTEX stock price is -334.38% off its 52-week high price of $33.36 and 20.7% above the 52-week low of $6.09. The 3-month trading volume is 694.13K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that VTEX (VTEX) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 7 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.09.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) trade information

Sporting 13.27% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the VTEX stock price touched $7.68 or saw a rise of 0.26%. Year-to-date, VTEX shares have moved -28.36%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 6.67%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of VTEX (NYSE:VTEX) have changed -29.61%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $18.51, which means that the shares’ value could jump 58.51% from current levels. The projected low price target is $10.00 while the price target rests at a high of $35.60. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -363.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -30.21% from current levels.

VTEX (VTEX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -70.07% over the past 6 months, compared to -3.00% for the industry.

4 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $36.65 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $33.86 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

VTEX Dividends

VTEX is expected to release its next earnings report on November 17 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

VTEX (NYSE:VTEX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 53.84% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 60.90% with a share float percentage of 131.93%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with VTEX having a total of 61 institutions that hold shares in the company.