Why Should You Add AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) To Your Portfolio?

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $1.98B, closed the last trade at $10.36 per share which meant it gained $1.34 on the day or 14.86% during that session. The AVDX stock price is -164.77% off its 52-week high price of $27.43 and 21.33% above the 52-week low of $8.15. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.78 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 992.55K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 9 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.2.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) trade information

Sporting 14.86% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the AVDX stock price touched $10.36 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, AvidXchange Holdings Inc. shares have moved -31.21%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.39%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX) have changed -33.16%. Short interest in the company has seen 4.52 million shares shorted with days to cover at 3.96.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $24.20, which means that the shares’ value could jump 57.19% from current levels. The projected low price target is $15.00 while the price target rests at a high of $31.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -199.23% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -44.79% from current levels.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (AVDX) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $65.54 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $65.93 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

AVDX Dividends

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 16 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

AvidXchange Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVDX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.08% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 5.93% with a share float percentage of 6.59%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with AvidXchange Holdings Inc. having a total of 19 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund with over 0.73 million shares worth more than $16.27 million. As of Oct 30, 2021, Fidelity Growth Strategies Fund held 0.37% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Neuberger & Berman Long Short Fd, with the holding of over 0.61 million shares as of Oct 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $13.63 million and represent 0.31% of shares outstanding.