Why Do You Need To Add PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) To Your Portfolio?

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) has seen 1.14 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $717.63M, closed the last trade at $5.95 per share which meant it gained $0.56 on the day or 10.39% during that session. The PCT stock price is -500.84% off its 52-week high price of $35.75 and 16.97% above the 52-week low of $4.94. The 3-month trading volume is 1.14 million shares.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) trade information

Sporting 10.39% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the PCT stock price touched $5.95 or saw a rise of 6.0%. Year-to-date, PureCycle Technologies Inc. shares have moved -37.83%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -5.10%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT) have changed -38.34%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.08, which means that the shares’ value could jump 80.22% from current levels. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $45.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -656.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -320.17% from current levels.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (PCT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -58.91% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.50% for the industry.

PCT Dividends

PureCycle Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

PureCycle Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PCT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.74% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.10% with a share float percentage of 65.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with PureCycle Technologies Inc. having a total of 146 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sylebra Capital Ltd with over 17.79 million shares worth more than $236.21 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Sylebra Capital Ltd held 15.16% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 6.2 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $82.38 million and represent 5.29% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.72% shares in the company for having 2.01 million shares of worth $26.75 million while later fund manager owns 1.76 million shares of worth $23.32 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.50% of company’s outstanding stock.