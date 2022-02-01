Why Buy Stock In Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM)?

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 0.53 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $74.71B, closed the recent trade at $322.75 per share which meant it lost -$1.59 on the day or -0.49% during that session. The TEAM stock price is -49.69% off its 52-week high price of $483.13 and 38.4% above the 52-week low of $198.80. The 3-month trading volume is 1.74 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 7 out of 24 have rated it as a Hold, with 15 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.32.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) trade information

Sporting -0.49% in the red today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the TEAM stock price touched $322.75 or saw a rise of 1.98%. Year-to-date, Atlassian Corporation Plc shares have moved -14.94%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) have changed -15.83%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $426.89, which means that the shares’ value could jump 24.4% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $330.00 while the price target rests at a high of $600.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -85.9% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2.25% from the levels at last check today.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (TEAM) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Atlassian Corporation Plc shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 0.55% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 12.86%, compared to -3.00% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -33.30% and 25.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 28.70%.

17 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $700.75 million for the current quarter. 17 have an estimated revenue figure of $687.72 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 38.15% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -94.70% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 20.00%.

TEAM Dividends

Atlassian Corporation Plc is expected to release its next earnings report between April 27 and May 02 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Atlassian Corporation Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.57% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 86.12% with a share float percentage of 86.61%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Atlassian Corporation Plc having a total of 956 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 13.42 million shares worth more than $5.25 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc held 9.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Capital Research Global Investors, with the holding of over 7.49 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.93 billion and represent 5.46% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 3.63 million shares of worth $1.42 billion while later fund manager owns 3.37 million shares of worth $1.27 billion as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.45% of company’s outstanding stock.