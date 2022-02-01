When Is DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) Going To Be Good Investment?

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) has a beta value of 1.00 and has seen 0.77 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $23.49B, closed the recent trade at $126.04 per share which meant it gained $0.27 on the day or 0.21% during that session. The DOCU stock price is -149.73% off its 52-week high price of $314.76 and 14.27% above the 52-week low of $108.06. The 3-month trading volume is 5.96 million shares.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) trade information

Sporting 0.21% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the DOCU stock price touched $126.04 or saw a rise of 1.75%. Year-to-date, DocuSign Inc. shares have moved -17.42%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.23%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) have changed -18.94%.

DocuSign Inc. (DOCU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that DocuSign Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.38% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 118.89%, compared to 13.50% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 27.00% and 9.10% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 43.70%.

16 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $561.47 million for the current quarter. 16 have an estimated revenue figure of $594.42 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.50% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -11.10% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 45.30%.

DOCU Dividends

DocuSign Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

DocuSign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.23% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.18% with a share float percentage of 80.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with DocuSign Inc. having a total of 1,350 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 14.15 million shares worth more than $3.64 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 7.15% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with the holding of over 11.7 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $3.01 billion and represent 5.91% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco QQQ Tr, Series 1 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.64% shares in the company for having 5.23 million shares of worth $1.35 billion while later fund manager owns 2.65 million shares of worth $652.94 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.34% of company’s outstanding stock.