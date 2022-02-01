When Does Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) Become A Good Investment?

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) has seen 2.05 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $964.14M, closed the last trade at $6.17 per share which meant it gained $0.37 on the day or 6.38% during that session. The UUUU stock price is -84.6% off its 52-week high price of $11.39 and 39.55% above the 52-week low of $3.73. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.38 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.41 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.02.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) trade information

Sporting 6.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the UUUU stock price touched $6.17 or saw a rise of 5.66%. Year-to-date, Energy Fuels Inc. shares have moved -19.13%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU) have changed -18.82%. Short interest in the company has seen 16.5 million shares shorted with days to cover at 4.89.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.90, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.67% from current levels. The projected low price target is $6.81 while the price target rests at a high of $10.87. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -76.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.37% from current levels.

Energy Fuels Inc. (UUUU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Energy Fuels Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 19.81% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.70%, compared to -1.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 75.00% and 50.00% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 302.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $700k for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $700k for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2021. Year-ago sales stood $486k and $384k respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 44.00% for the current quarter and 82.30% for the next.

UUUU Dividends

Energy Fuels Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 21 and March 25 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Energy Fuels Inc. (AMEX:UUUU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.51% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 34.58% with a share float percentage of 35.11%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Energy Fuels Inc. having a total of 215 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 7.14 million shares worth more than $50.09 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 4.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with the holding of over 5.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $36.64 million and represent 3.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.20% shares in the company for having 6.54 million shares of worth $51.3 million while later fund manager owns 4.14 million shares of worth $29.07 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.66% of company’s outstanding stock.