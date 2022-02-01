What Is So Great About SentinelOne Inc. (S)?

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) has seen 2.63 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $11.33B, closed the last trade at $44.75 per share which meant it gained $4.21 on the day or 10.38% during that session. The S stock price is -75.49% off its 52-week high price of $78.53 and 19.78% above the 52-week low of $35.90. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 3.75 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.67 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that SentinelOne Inc. (S) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 16 have rated it as a Hold, with 13 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.18.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Sporting 10.38% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the S stock price touched $44.75 or saw a rise of 0.44%. Year-to-date, SentinelOne Inc. shares have moved -11.37%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.86%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) have changed -14.45%. Short interest in the company has seen 10.61 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.32.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $64.44, which means that the shares’ value could jump 30.56% from current levels. The projected low price target is $42.00 while the price target rests at a high of $82.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -83.24% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 6.15% from current levels.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -13.89% over the past 6 months, compared to 10.10% for the industry.

12 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $60.66 million for the current quarter. 12 have an estimated revenue figure of $68.02 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on December 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 218.76% with a share float percentage of 220.13%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with SentinelOne Inc. having a total of 195 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Insight Holdings Group, Llc with over 34.44 million shares worth more than $1.85 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, Insight Holdings Group, Llc held 82.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Third Point, LLC, with the holding of over 26.71 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.43 billion and represent 64.09% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. and Growth Fund Of America Inc. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 9.44% shares in the company for having 3.94 million shares of worth $210.88 million while later fund manager owns 3.77 million shares of worth $201.95 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 9.04% of company’s outstanding stock.