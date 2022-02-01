What Is So Great About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI)?

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has a beta value of 2.35 and has seen 1.07 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $72.96M, closed the last trade at $0.83 per share which meant it gained $0.09 on the day or 11.51% during that session. The PEI stock price is -318.07% off its 52-week high price of $3.47 and 15.66% above the 52-week low of $0.70. The 3-month trading volume is 808.96K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) trade information

Sporting 11.51% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the PEI stock price touched $0.83 or saw a rise of 20.19%. Year-to-date, Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares have moved -18.63%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -11.14%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) have changed -17.82%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $1.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 17.0% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $1.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -20.48% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -20.48% from current levels.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PEI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -61.40% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 4,900.00%, compared to 11.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -22.30%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $68 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $66.62 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2020.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -14.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -615.00% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 1.00%.

PEI Dividends

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.86% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 10.45% with a share float percentage of 12.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust having a total of 96 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.67 million shares worth more than $5.18 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Lido Advisors, Llc, with the holding of over 1.0 million shares as of Jun 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.5 million and represent 1.25% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.99% shares in the company for having 1.59 million shares of worth $3.09 million while later fund manager owns 0.92 million shares of worth $1.79 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.15% of company’s outstanding stock.