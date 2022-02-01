Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) Lower

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) has seen 1.53 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.15B, closed the last trade at $10.14 per share which meant it gained $1.28 on the day or 14.45% during that session. The RSI stock price is -120.61% off its 52-week high price of $22.37 and 19.33% above the 52-week low of $8.18. The 3-month trading volume is 1.37 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) trade information

Sporting 14.45% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the RSI stock price touched $10.14 or saw a rise of 0.29%. Year-to-date, Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares have moved -38.55%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.30%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI) have changed -39.57%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.67, which means that the shares’ value could jump 50.94% from current levels. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $27.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -166.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -57.79% from current levels.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (RSI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Rush Street Interactive Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 1.00% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -2,200.00%, compared to 12.00% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 76.90%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $135.03 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $139.23 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $100.05 million and $111.82 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 35.00% for the current quarter and 24.50% for the next.

RSI Dividends

Rush Street Interactive Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Rush Street Interactive Inc. (NYSE:RSI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 14.40% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 73.06% with a share float percentage of 85.36%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Rush Street Interactive Inc. having a total of 173 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.56 million shares worth more than $68.45 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Canyon Capital Advisors LLC, with the holding of over 3.53 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $67.89 million and represent 5.96% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Carillon Ser Tr-Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.68% shares in the company for having 1.59 million shares of worth $31.91 million while later fund manager owns 1.41 million shares of worth $27.13 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.38% of company’s outstanding stock.