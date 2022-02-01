Weak Fundamental Momentum Pushes QuantumScape Corporation (QS) Lower

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) has seen 10.58 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $6.90B, closed the last trade at $16.69 per share which meant it gained $2.27 on the day or 15.74% during that session. The QS stock price is -331.22% off its 52-week high price of $71.97 and 19.53% above the 52-week low of $13.43. The 3-month trading volume is 11.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that QuantumScape Corporation (QS) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.80. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 5 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.11.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) trade information

Sporting 15.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the QS stock price touched $16.69 or saw a rise of 1.18%. Year-to-date, QuantumScape Corporation shares have moved -24.79%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS) have changed -27.90%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 44.37% from current levels. The projected low price target is $18.00 while the price target rests at a high of $40.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -139.66% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -7.85% from current levels.

QuantumScape Corporation (QS) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that QuantumScape Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -27.69% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 74.36%, compared to 13.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 95.40% and 50.00% for the next quarter.

QS Dividends

QuantumScape Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on October 26 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

QuantumScape Corporation (NYSE:QS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 30.27% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 32.63% with a share float percentage of 46.79%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with QuantumScape Corporation having a total of 420 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 15.11 million shares worth more than $370.8 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.64% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 7.83 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $192.08 million and represent 2.40% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.46% shares in the company for having 4.75 million shares of worth $116.57 million while later fund manager owns 3.79 million shares of worth $92.91 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.16% of company’s outstanding stock.