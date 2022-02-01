Weak Fundamental Momentum Drags New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) Lower

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) has a beta value of 1.11 and has seen 7.15 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.30B, closed the recent trade at $1.39 per share which meant it lost -$0.04 on the day or -2.80% during that session. The EDU stock price is -1336.69% off its 52-week high price of $19.97 and 12.23% above the 52-week low of $1.22. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 25.95 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 32.42 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 3 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) trade information

Sporting -2.80% in the red today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the EDU stock price touched $1.39 or saw a rise of 7.33%. Year-to-date, New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have moved -31.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -4.03%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) have changed -32.23%. Short interest in the company has seen 126.26 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.98.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.18, which means that the shares’ value could jump 73.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $1.83 while the price target rests at a high of $18.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -1194.96% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -31.65% from the levels at last check today.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (EDU) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -34.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -212.50%, compared to 23.60% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 22.70%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.65 billion for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 7.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -21.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 14.81%.

EDU Dividends

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between April 18 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU)’s Major holders

Insiders own 1.91% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 62.02% with a share float percentage of 63.23%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. having a total of 501 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Blackrock Inc. with over 64.02 million shares worth more than $131.25 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Blackrock Inc. held 3.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 54.71 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $112.17 million and represent 3.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco Developing Markets Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.70% shares in the company for having 45.87 million shares of worth $94.03 million while later fund manager owns 20.34 million shares of worth $44.13 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.20% of company’s outstanding stock.