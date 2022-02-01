Wall Street Was Disappointed By Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE: BE)’s 2.42% Stock Price Incline

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) has a beta value of 3.65 and has seen 1.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.57B, closed the recent trade at $15.44 per share which meant it gained $0.36 on the day or 2.42% during that session. The BE stock price is -191.13% off its 52-week high price of $44.95 and 18.72% above the 52-week low of $12.55. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 4.65 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.41 million shares.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) trade information

Sporting 2.42% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the BE stock price touched $15.44 or saw a rise of 3.2%. Year-to-date, Bloom Energy Corporation shares have moved -31.24%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -3.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE) have changed -31.11%. Short interest in the company has seen 14.65 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.05.

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Bloom Energy Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -29.33% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.91%, compared to 7.40% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 50.00% and 71.40% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 19.20%.

11 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $308.8 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $258.48 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $249.39 million and $194.01 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 23.80% for the current quarter and 33.20% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 18.80% over the past 5 years.

BE Dividends

Bloom Energy Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between February 08 and February 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE)’s Major holders

Insiders own 3.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 75.88% with a share float percentage of 78.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Bloom Energy Corporation having a total of 403 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 20.43 million shares worth more than $382.4 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Ameriprise Financial, Inc. held 13.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 14.0 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $262.01 million and represent 9.47% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Columbia Fds Ser Tr II-Columbia Seligman Technology & Information Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.03% shares in the company for having 8.91 million shares of worth $190.9 million while later fund manager owns 3.7 million shares of worth $69.29 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.51% of company’s outstanding stock.