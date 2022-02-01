Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) Has A Promising Outlook For 2022

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) has a beta value of 1.12 and has seen 1.89 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $69.10M, closed the last trade at $0.36 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 11.21% during that session. The TYME stock price is -1286.11% off its 52-week high price of $4.99 and 19.44% above the 52-week low of $0.29. The 3-month trading volume is 1.18 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) trade information

Sporting 11.21% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the TYME stock price touched $0.36 or saw a rise of 34.41%. Year-to-date, Tyme Technologies Inc. shares have moved -40.77%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -32.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) have changed -41.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $8.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 95.5% from current levels. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $8.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2122.22% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -2122.22% from current levels.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (TYME) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -69.73% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -7.50% over the past 5 years.

TYME Dividends

Tyme Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 02 and February 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Tyme Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME)’s Major holders

Insiders own 32.62% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 9.25% with a share float percentage of 13.73%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Tyme Technologies Inc. having a total of 70 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.84 million shares worth more than $4.99 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.68% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 2.08 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.15 million and represent 2.02% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 3.14% shares in the company for having 3.25 million shares of worth $3.35 million while later fund manager owns 1.42 million shares of worth $1.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.