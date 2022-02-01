Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) Slumps 5.45%, A Gain For Bears

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) has a beta value of 1.13 and has seen 7.21 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $4.31B, closed the recent trade at $4.64 per share which meant it gained $0.24 on the day or 5.45% during that session. The SWN stock price is -28.45% off its 52-week high price of $5.96 and 19.4% above the 52-week low of $3.74. The 3-month trading volume is 24.01 million shares.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Sporting 5.45% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the SWN stock price touched $4.64 or saw a rise of 0.22%. Year-to-date, Southwestern Energy Company shares have moved -5.58%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 5.77%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) have changed -8.33%.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Southwestern Energy Company shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -4.35% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 171.05%, compared to -7.60% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 83.30% and 48.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 115.10%.

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.47 billion for the current quarter. 9 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.75 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $779 million and $1.07 billion respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 89.10% for the current quarter and 63.40% for the next.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 15.00% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -428.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to decrease by -14.60%.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.50% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 74.95% with a share float percentage of 75.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Southwestern Energy Company having a total of 422 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 101.52 million shares worth more than $562.41 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 10.00% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Blackrock Inc., with the holding of over 101.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $560.92 million and represent 9.98% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.96% shares in the company for having 50.36 million shares of worth $245.76 million while later fund manager owns 45.63 million shares of worth $222.66 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 4.50% of company’s outstanding stock.