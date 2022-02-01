Small Cap Stock Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Is A Buy – Analysts

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.88B, closed the recent trade at $19.61 per share which meant it gained $0.35 on the day or 1.82% during that session. The HTZ stock price is -134.57% off its 52-week high price of $46.00 and 27.84% above the 52-week low of $14.15. The 3-month trading volume is 5.95 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.30. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.74.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) trade information

Sporting 1.82% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the HTZ stock price touched $19.61 or saw a rise of 1.21%. Year-to-date, Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares have moved -22.93%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) have changed -20.84%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $30.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 34.63% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $26.00 while the price target rests at a high of $34.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -73.38% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -32.59% from the levels at last check today.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 6.41% over the past 6 months, compared to 27.10% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 39.20%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $1.96 billion for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $1.78 billion for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -65.50% over the past 5 years.

HTZ Dividends

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on February 23 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.15% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 42.35% with a share float percentage of 42.41%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Hertz Global Holdings Inc. having a total of 45 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Sterneck Capital Management, LLC with over 59722.0 shares worth more than $1.49 million. As of Dec 30, 2021, Sterneck Capital Management, LLC held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is National Bank of Canada/FI, with the holding of over 56700.0 shares as of Dec 30, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $1.42 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Focused Stock Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.47% shares in the company for having 2.2 million shares of worth $53.23 million while later fund manager owns 1.03 million shares of worth $24.77 million as of Nov 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.22% of company’s outstanding stock.