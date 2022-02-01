Short Term Estimates And Forecasts For Longeveron Inc. (LGVN)

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) has seen 0.61 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $142.83M, closed the recent trade at $8.11 per share which meant it gained $0.64 on the day or 8.61% during that session. The LGVN stock price is -454.87% off its 52-week high price of $45.00 and 64.98% above the 52-week low of $2.84. The 3-month trading volume is 12.95 million shares.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) trade information

Sporting 8.61% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the LGVN stock price touched $8.11 or saw a rise of 4.7%. Year-to-date, Longeveron Inc. shares have moved -38.11%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.49%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN) have changed -41.04%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $20.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 59.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $20.00 while the price target rests at a high of $20.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -146.61% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -146.61% from the levels at last check today.

Longeveron Inc. (LGVN) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 33.16% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.20% for the industry.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $260k for the current quarter. 2 have an estimated revenue figure of $250k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

LGVN Dividends

Longeveron Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on May 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Longeveron Inc. (NASDAQ:LGVN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.35% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 8.44% with a share float percentage of 10.60%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Longeveron Inc. having a total of 11 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.13 million shares worth more than $0.47 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 3.33% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Matrix Asset Advisors Inc/ny, with the holding of over 86400.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.3 million and represent 2.17% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.59% shares in the company for having 0.1 million shares of worth $0.36 million while later fund manager owns 28260.0 shares of worth $99757.0 as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.71% of company’s outstanding stock.