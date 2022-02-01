Shares In Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) -27.30% Down, YTD

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) has seen 0.65 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.12B, closed the recent trade at $110.90 per share which meant it gained $3.16 on the day or 2.93% during that session. The SI stock price is -115.74% off its 52-week high price of $239.26 and 27.16% above the 52-week low of $80.78. The 3-month trading volume is 1.23 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.59.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) trade information

Sporting 2.93% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the SI stock price touched $110.90 or saw a rise of 5.47%. Year-to-date, Silvergate Capital Corporation shares have moved -27.30%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.28%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI) have changed -29.04%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $186.88, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.66% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $150.00 while the price target rests at a high of $260.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -134.45% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -35.26% from the levels at last check today.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (SI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Silvergate Capital Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 5.88% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 17.87%, compared to -7.30% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 7.30% and -6.30% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 52.70%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $54.58 million for the current quarter. 6 have an estimated revenue figure of $61.51 million for the next quarter concluding in Jun 2022.

SI Dividends

Silvergate Capital Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between April 18 and April 22 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Silvergate Capital Corporation (NYSE:SI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.77% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 76.72% with a share float percentage of 78.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Silvergate Capital Corporation having a total of 358 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 1.83 million shares worth more than $210.85 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 6.87% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is State Street Corporation, with the holding of over 1.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $195.61 million and represent 6.37% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-S&P Regional Banking ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.99% shares in the company for having 0.79 million shares of worth $162.34 million while later fund manager owns 0.68 million shares of worth $78.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.55% of company’s outstanding stock.