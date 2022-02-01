POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) Has A Bright Growth Prospects For 2022

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $562.76M, closed the recent trade at $7.24 per share which meant it gained $0.79 on the day or 12.33% during that session. The PNT stock price is -149.72% off its 52-week high price of $18.08 and 41.3% above the 52-week low of $4.25. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.26 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 199.29K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 3 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.24.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) trade information

Sporting 12.33% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the PNT stock price touched $7.24 or saw a rise of 0.82%. Year-to-date, POINT Biopharma Global Inc. shares have moved 15.18%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.40%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) have changed 12.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 2.94 million shares shorted with days to cover at 18.83.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 54.75% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $8.00 while the price target rests at a high of $23.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -217.68% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -10.5% from the levels at last check today.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (PNT) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -21.34% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.20% for the industry.

PNT Dividends

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 12 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 36.95% with a share float percentage of 45.87%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with POINT Biopharma Global Inc. having a total of 46 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 8.86 million shares worth more than $68.1 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, RA Capital Management, L.P. held 9.83% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is BVF Inc., with the holding of over 2.77 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $21.32 million and represent 3.08% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.03% shares in the company for having 0.92 million shares of worth $7.11 million while later fund manager owns 0.5 million shares of worth $5.0 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.55% of company’s outstanding stock.