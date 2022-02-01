Metacrine Inc. (MTCR)’s 6.15% Rise Drives It Into Interest-Losing Territory For Investors

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) has seen 3.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $14.76M, closed the last trade at $0.55 per share which meant it gained $0.03 on the day or 6.15% during that session. The MTCR stock price is -1900.0% off its 52-week high price of $11.00 and 20.0% above the 52-week low of $0.44. The 3-month trading volume is 3.51 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 3 out of 4 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.63.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) trade information

Sporting 6.15% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the MTCR stock price touched $0.55 or saw a rise of 3.51%. Year-to-date, Metacrine Inc. shares have moved -18.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.84%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR) have changed -14.06%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.83, which means that the shares’ value could jump 90.57% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.00 while the price target rests at a high of $15.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -2627.27% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -81.82% from current levels.

Metacrine Inc. (MTCR) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Metacrine Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -81.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 36.78%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 45.20% and 12.30% for the next quarter.

MTCR Dividends

Metacrine Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Metacrine Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.75% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 47.81% with a share float percentage of 60.33%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Metacrine Inc. having a total of 47 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are NEA Management Company, LLC with over 3.06 million shares worth more than $10.51 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, NEA Management Company, LLC held 11.21% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is venBio Partners LLC, with the holding of over 3.06 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.49 million and represent 11.20% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.35% shares in the company for having 0.37 million shares of worth $1.26 million while later fund manager owns 90000.0 shares of worth $0.31 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.33% of company’s outstanding stock.