Investor Trust Slackened After Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ: GMDA) Shares Gained By $0.15

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) has seen 0.59 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $194.11M, closed the recent trade at $3.48 per share which meant it gained $0.15 on the day or 4.65% during that session. The GMDA stock price is -331.03% off its 52-week high price of $15.00 and 39.66% above the 52-week low of $2.10. The 3-month trading volume is 985.02K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.90. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.42.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) trade information

Sporting 4.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the GMDA stock price touched $3.48 or saw a fall of -1.16%. Year-to-date, Gamida Cell Ltd. shares have moved 31.10%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 7.42%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) have changed 31.62%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $15.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 76.8% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $11.00 while the price target rests at a high of $22.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -532.18% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -216.09% from the levels at last check today.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (GMDA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Gamida Cell Ltd. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -38.10% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 13.25%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 38.20% and -35.50% for the next quarter.

GMDA Dividends

Gamida Cell Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report between November 08 and November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 27.99% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 40.60% with a share float percentage of 56.39%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Gamida Cell Ltd. having a total of 87 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 5.38 million shares worth more than $21.07 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 9.11% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Federated Hermes, Inc., with the holding of over 4.69 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $18.37 million and represent 7.94% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Federated Hermes Kaufmann Fund and Variable Insurance Products Fund-Growth Portfolio. As of Jul 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 7.73% shares in the company for having 4.56 million shares of worth $23.53 million while later fund manager owns 1.67 million shares of worth $6.68 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.84% of company’s outstanding stock.