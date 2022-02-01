Investor Confidence Shakens After Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VORB) Share Prices Gain $0.93

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) has seen 0.52 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.02B, closed the recent trade at $9.27 per share which meant it gained $0.93 on the day or 11.15% during that session. The VORB stock price is -21.68% off its 52-week high price of $11.28 and 36.57% above the 52-week low of $5.88. The 3-month trading volume is 1.16 million shares.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) trade information

Sporting 11.15% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the VORB stock price touched $9.27 or saw a rise of 9.47%. Year-to-date, Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. shares have moved 3.73%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 22.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB) have changed -8.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $16.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 42.06% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $16.00 while the price target rests at a high of $16.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -72.6% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -72.6% from the levels at last check today.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (VORB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -14.72% over the past 6 months.

VORB Dividends

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:VORB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 71.79% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 22.56% with a share float percentage of 79.97%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Virgin Orbit Holdings Inc. having a total of 74 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Magnetar Financial LLC with over 2.51 million shares worth more than $24.9 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Magnetar Financial LLC held 0.75% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Falcon Edge Capital, LP, with the holding of over 1.95 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $19.37 million and represent 0.58% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are FPA Funds Tr-FPA Crescent Fund and Merger Fund, The. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.14% shares in the company for having 0.47 million shares of worth $4.69 million while later fund manager owns 0.21 million shares of worth $2.06 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.06% of company’s outstanding stock.