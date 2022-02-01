Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) Investors To Make Money Again

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) has seen 6.79 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $504.80M, closed the last trade at $4.04 per share which meant it gained $0.3 on the day or 8.02% during that session. The INVZ stock price is -251.24% off its 52-week high price of $14.19 and 21.04% above the 52-week low of $3.19. The 3-month trading volume is 2.17 million shares.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) trade information

Sporting 8.02% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the INVZ stock price touched $4.04 or saw a rise of 1.7%. Year-to-date, Innoviz Technologies Ltd. shares have moved -36.28%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 11.91%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) have changed -36.58%.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (INVZ) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -53.72% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.60% for the industry.

3 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $3 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $2 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

INVZ Dividends

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)’s Major holders

Insiders own 31.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 16.34% with a share float percentage of 23.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Innoviz Technologies Ltd. having a total of 55 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Antara Capital, LP with over 7.0 million shares worth more than $40.32 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Antara Capital, LP held 5.24% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Meitav Dash Investments Ltd, with the holding of over 1.91 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $10.98 million and represent 1.43% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Israel Innovative Technology ETF and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.52% shares in the company for having 0.7 million shares of worth $3.65 million while later fund manager owns 0.37 million shares of worth $2.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.28% of company’s outstanding stock.