Immunic Inc. (IMUX) Is Becoming Less Appealing To Investors After A 14.76% Rise

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) has a beta value of 1.77 and has seen 1.34 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $301.23M, closed the recent trade at $13.53 per share which meant it gained $1.74 on the day or 14.76% during that session. The IMUX stock price is -108.5% off its 52-week high price of $28.21 and 48.56% above the 52-week low of $6.96. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.21 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 224.39K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Immunic Inc. (IMUX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 8 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.76.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) trade information

Sporting 14.76% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the IMUX stock price touched $13.53 or saw a rise of 2.87%. Year-to-date, Immunic Inc. shares have moved 23.20%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 16.62%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have changed 22.56%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.66.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $54.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.17% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $25.00 while the price target rests at a high of $71.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -424.76% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -84.77% from the levels at last check today.

Immunic Inc. (IMUX) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Immunic Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 32.17% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of -38.08%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, lowered its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -65.20% and 52.80% for the next quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 49.20% over the past 5 years. Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest 37.90% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 15.50%.

IMUX Dividends

Immunic Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 24 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 24.60% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 50.91% with a share float percentage of 67.52%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Immunic Inc. having a total of 118 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Omega Fund Management, Llc with over 1.79 million shares worth more than $15.83 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Omega Fund Management, Llc held 6.81% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is RTW Investments LP, with the holding of over 1.37 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $12.13 million and represent 5.22% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.12% shares in the company for having 0.56 million shares of worth $4.93 million while later fund manager owns 0.43 million shares of worth $4.04 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.65% of company’s outstanding stock.