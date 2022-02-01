How Will Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: SRRA) Perform In Months To Come?

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) has a beta value of 0.62 and has seen 0.94 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $383.26M, closed the recent trade at $29.45 per share which meant it gained $2.46 on the day or 9.11% during that session. The SRRA stock price is -0.1% off its 52-week high price of $29.48 and 53.55% above the 52-week low of $13.68. The 3-month trading volume is 993.93K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 5 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$1.54.

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) trade information

Sporting 9.11% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the SRRA stock price touched $29.45 or saw a rise of 0.1%. Year-to-date, Sierra Oncology Inc. shares have moved 24.15%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 74.02%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) have changed 19.96%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $43.60, which means that the shares’ value could jump 32.45% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $51.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -73.17% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -25.64% from the levels at last check today.

Sierra Oncology Inc. (SRRA) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Sierra Oncology Inc. shares have underperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 49.53% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 8.05%, compared to 16.90% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 5.50% and 32.70% for the next quarter.

SRRA Dividends

Sierra Oncology Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 09 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 79.41% with a share float percentage of 79.88%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Sierra Oncology Inc. having a total of 44 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vivo Capital, LLC with over 1.92 million shares worth more than $42.02 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vivo Capital, LLC held 12.73% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Orbimed Advisors LLC., with the holding of over 1.48 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $32.38 million and represent 9.81% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.41% shares in the company for having 0.21 million shares of worth $4.64 million while later fund manager owns 59440.0 shares of worth $1.3 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.39% of company’s outstanding stock.