How Will Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ: CLSN) Perform In Months To Come?

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) has a beta value of 1.93 and has seen 1.02 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $42.76M, closed the last trade at $0.47 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 18.10% during that session. The CLSN stock price is -640.43% off its 52-week high price of $3.48 and 25.53% above the 52-week low of $0.35. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 0.59 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 738.37K shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Celsion Corporation (CLSN) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.50. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.06.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) trade information

Sporting 18.10% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the CLSN stock price touched $0.47 or saw a rise of 5.03%. Year-to-date, Celsion Corporation shares have moved -12.06%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 27.01%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN) have changed -16.68%. Short interest in the company has seen 1.13 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.57.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $3.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 84.33% from current levels. The projected low price target is $3.00 while the price target rests at a high of $3.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -538.3% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -538.3% from current levels.

Celsion Corporation (CLSN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Celsion Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.60% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 58.21%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 0.00%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $100k for the current quarter.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 45.80% over the past 5 years.

CLSN Dividends

Celsion Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 17 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.58% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 13.86% with a share float percentage of 13.94%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Celsion Corporation having a total of 48 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 3.9 million shares worth more than $3.6 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 4.50% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Morgan Stanley, with the holding of over 2.33 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $2.16 million and represent 2.69% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.81% shares in the company for having 2.43 million shares of worth $2.25 million while later fund manager owns 1.2 million shares of worth $1.11 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.39% of company’s outstanding stock.