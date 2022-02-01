How Is The ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ: RETO) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) has a beta value of 2.25 and has seen 0.79 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $25.42M, closed the recent trade at $1.11 per share which meant it gained $0.18 on the day or 19.37% during that session. The RETO stock price is -229.73% off its 52-week high price of $3.66 and 44.14% above the 52-week low of $0.62. The 3-month trading volume is 3.14 million shares.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) trade information

Sporting 19.37% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the RETO stock price touched $1.11 or saw a fall of -2.78%. Year-to-date, ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. shares have moved -45.38%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 18.29%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO) have changed -40.09%.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (RETO) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 4.22% over the past 6 months.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -50.00% over the past 5 years.

RETO Dividends

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on October 30 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:RETO)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.30% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 1.93% with a share float percentage of 3.03%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with ReTo Eco-Solutions Inc. having a total of 7 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.35 million shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Renaissance Technologies, LLC held 1.26% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is HRT Financial LLC, with the holding of over 95405.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $74892.0 and represent 0.35% of shares outstanding.