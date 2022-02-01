How Is The G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ: GMVD) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) has seen 1.24 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $66.34M, closed the last trade at $4.94 per share which meant it lost -$0.25 on the day or -4.82% during that session. The GMVD stock price is -36.44% off its 52-week high price of $6.74 and 88.87% above the 52-week low of $0.55. The 3-month trading volume is 2.14 million shares.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) trade information

Sporting -4.82% in the red in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the GMVD stock price touched $4.94 or saw a rise of 14.68%. Year-to-date, G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd shares have moved 195.81%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.20%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD) have changed 203.07%.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (GMVD) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 85.71% over the past 6 months.

GMVD Dividends

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd is expected to release its next earnings report on September 15 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:GMVD)’s Major holders

Insiders own 35.80% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 67.30% with a share float percentage of 104.83%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with G Medical Innovations Holdings Ltd having a total of 8 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC with over 0.12 million shares worth more than $0.27 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC held 0.01% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Geode Capital Management, LLC, with the holding of over 74399.0 shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.17 million and represent 0.01% of shares outstanding.