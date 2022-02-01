How Is The Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) Performance Outlook For The Coming Months?

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) has seen 1.23 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $612.60M, closed the last trade at $9.71 per share which meant it gained $0.94 on the day or 10.72% during that session. The BLI stock price is -748.82% off its 52-week high price of $82.42 and 18.85% above the 52-week low of $7.88. The 3-month trading volume is 1.38 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 4 out of 8 have rated it as a Hold, with 4 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.25.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) trade information

Sporting 10.72% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the BLI stock price touched $9.71 or saw a rise of 2.51%. Year-to-date, Berkeley Lights Inc. shares have moved -46.59%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 4.52%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) have changed -47.80%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $39.80, which means that the shares’ value could jump 75.6% from current levels. The projected low price target is $12.00 while the price target rests at a high of $100.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -929.87% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -23.58% from current levels.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (BLI) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Berkeley Lights Inc. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -79.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 25.18%, compared to 8.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are -31.60% and -20.80% for the next quarter. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 41.30%.

6 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.34 million for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $25.18 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $21.75 million and $18.63 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 30.30% for the current quarter and 35.20% for the next.

BLI Dividends

Berkeley Lights Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between February 23 and February 28 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Berkeley Lights Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)’s Major holders

Insiders own 17.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 70.86% with a share float percentage of 86.04%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Berkeley Lights Inc. having a total of 191 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are ARK Investment Management, LLC with over 8.5 million shares worth more than $166.32 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, ARK Investment Management, LLC held 12.60% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 4.12 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $80.68 million and represent 6.11% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 6.89% shares in the company for having 4.65 million shares of worth $108.14 million while later fund manager owns 3.88 million shares of worth $90.26 million as of Oct 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 5.75% of company’s outstanding stock.