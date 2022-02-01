How Is Canopy Growth Corporation. (NASDAQ: CGC) Expected To Fare In The Coming Months?

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) has seen 3.16 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $3.17B, closed the recent trade at $8.57 per share which meant it gained $0.53 on the day or 6.65% during that session. The CGC stock price is -559.28% off its 52-week high price of $56.50 and 22.52% above the 52-week low of $6.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 6.83 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 7.90 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.80. 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 12 out of 21 have rated it as a Hold, with 2 advising it as a Buy. 1 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.23.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) trade information

Sporting 6.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the CGC stock price touched $8.57 or saw a rise of 0.12%. Year-to-date, Canopy Growth Corporation shares have moved -7.90%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 8.65%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC) have changed -10.07%. Short interest in the company has seen 44.58 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.42.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.58, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $6.34 while the price target rests at a high of $22.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -162.54% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 26.02% from the levels at last check today.

Canopy Growth Corporation (CGC) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Canopy Growth Corporation shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have lost -57.23% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 96.30%, compared to 11.50% for the industry.

14 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $113.96 million for the current quarter. 14 have an estimated revenue figure of $121.97 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

CGC Dividends

Canopy Growth Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report on February 09 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ:CGC)’s Major holders

Insiders own 36.25% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 17.15% with a share float percentage of 26.90%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Canopy Growth Corporation having a total of 545 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 7.4 million shares worth more than $102.53 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) held 1.88% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is ETF Managers Group, LLC, with the holding of over 5.47 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $75.76 million and represent 1.39% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Alternative Harvest ETF and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.39% shares in the company for having 5.47 million shares of worth $75.76 million while later fund manager owns 3.06 million shares of worth $57.92 million as of Jul 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.78% of company’s outstanding stock.