How Is Borqs Technologies Inc.(NASDAQ: BRQS) Is Expected To Perform In The Next Few Months?

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) has a beta value of 1.91 and has seen 1.13 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $39.05M, closed the last trade at $0.34 per share which meant it gained $0.02 on the day or 4.54% during that session. The BRQS stock price is -885.29% off its 52-week high price of $3.35 and 26.47% above the 52-week low of $0.25. The 3-month trading volume is 2.60 million shares.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) trade information

Sporting 4.54% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the BRQS stock price touched $0.34 or saw a rise of 12.6%. Year-to-date, Borqs Technologies Inc. shares have moved -9.16%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.76%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) have changed -17.87%.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (BRQS) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -57.01% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 71.20%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $28.29 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $73.9 million for the next quarter concluding in Dec 2018.

BRQS Dividends

Borqs Technologies Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report in March this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Borqs Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 4.41% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 11.24% with a share float percentage of 11.76%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Borqs Technologies Inc. having a total of 13 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Citadel Advisors LLC with over 0.67 million shares worth more than $0.4 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Citadel Advisors LLC held 0.46% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Virtu Financial LLC, with the holding of over 0.33 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.19 million and represent 0.22% of shares outstanding.