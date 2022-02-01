Here Is A Bargain Stock You Should Look At : MP Materials Corp. (MP)

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) has seen 0.55 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $7.00B, closed the recent trade at $40.43 per share which meant it gained $0.49 on the day or 1.23% during that session. The MP stock price is -31.16% off its 52-week high price of $53.03 and 42.67% above the 52-week low of $23.18. The 3-month trading volume is 2.54 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that MP Materials Corp. (MP) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.10. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 10 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.21.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) trade information

Sporting 1.23% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the MP stock price touched $40.43 or saw a rise of 2.95%. Year-to-date, MP Materials Corp. shares have moved -12.07%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -0.37%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP) have changed -11.75%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $50.25, which means that the shares’ value could jump 19.54% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $37.00 while the price target rests at a high of $55.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -36.04% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock lose 8.48% from the levels at last check today.

MP Materials Corp. (MP) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that MP Materials Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 6.03% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 192.59%, compared to 13.20% for the industry. Other than that, the company has, however, increased its growth outlook for the 2022 fiscal year revenue. Growth estimates for the current quarter are 16.70% and 100.00% for the next quarter.

8 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $83.42 million for the current quarter. 5 have an estimated revenue figure of $94 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022. Year-ago sales stood $42.18 million and $59.97 million respectively for this quarter and the next, and analysts expect sales will grow by 97.80% for the current quarter and 56.70% for the next.

MP Dividends

MP Materials Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 16 and March 21 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE:MP)’s Major holders

Insiders own 18.13% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 69.33% with a share float percentage of 84.68%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with MP Materials Corp. having a total of 388 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are JHL Capital Group, LLC with over 41.93 million shares worth more than $1.35 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, JHL Capital Group, LLC held 23.59% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is QVT Financial LP, with the holding of over 20.13 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $648.74 million and represent 11.32% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. As of Sep 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.56% shares in the company for having 2.78 million shares of worth $89.45 million while later fund manager owns 2.44 million shares of worth $78.56 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.37% of company’s outstanding stock.