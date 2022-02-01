Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB): What Makes The Stock Good?

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) has seen 2.93 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $20.48B, closed the recent trade at $5.70 per share which meant it gained $0.04 on the day or 0.71% during that session. The GRAB stock price is -200.88% off its 52-week high price of $17.15 and 9.3% above the 52-week low of $5.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 29.97 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 16.34 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 12 have rated it as a Hold, with 11 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) trade information

Sporting 0.71% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the GRAB stock price touched $5.70 or saw a rise of 8.95%. Year-to-date, Grab Holdings Limited shares have moved -20.62%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 1.80%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB) have changed -20.84%. Short interest in the company has seen 37.05 million shares shorted with days to cover at 1.86.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $10.53, which means that the shares’ value could jump 45.87% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $7.90 while the price target rests at a high of $13.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -128.07% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -38.6% from the levels at last check today.

Grab Holdings Limited (GRAB) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -47.88% over the past 6 months, compared to 13.00% for the industry.

GRAB Dividends

Grab Holdings Limited is expected to release its next earnings report on September 13 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)’s Major holders

Insiders own 28.71% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 20.40% with a share float percentage of 28.62%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Grab Holdings Limited having a total of 79 institutions that hold shares in the company.