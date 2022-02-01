Express Inc. Is A Buy Small Cap Stock: Analysts

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) has a beta value of 1.67 and has seen 1.2 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $202.25M, closed the recent trade at $3.23 per share which meant it gained $0.21 on the day or 7.12% during that session. The EXPR stock price is -168.42% off its 52-week high price of $8.67 and 32.82% above the 52-week low of $2.17. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 2.69 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 3.84 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Express Inc. (EXPR) is a Hold stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 3.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 2 have rated it as a Hold, with 0 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is $0.07.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) trade information

Sporting 7.12% in the green today, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the EXPR stock price touched $3.23 or saw a fall of -0.31%. Year-to-date, Express Inc. shares have moved -1.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change -1.95%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR) have changed -8.76%. Short interest in the company has seen 3.0 million shares shorted with days to cover at 0.63.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $4.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 28.22% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $4.50 while the price target rests at a high of $4.50. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -39.32% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -39.32% from the levels at last check today.

Express Inc. (EXPR) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -41.70% over the past 6 months, compared to 29.90% for the industry. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be 55.40%.

2 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $602.95 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $345.8 million for the next quarter concluding in Apr 2022.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was -47.70% over the past 5 years.

EXPR Dividends

Express Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 08 and March 14 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Express Inc. (NYSE:EXPR)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.87% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.94% with a share float percentage of 50.38%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Express Inc. having a total of 90 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Contrarius Investment Management Limited with over 6.3 million shares worth more than $29.74 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Contrarius Investment Management Limited held 9.40% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Charles Schwab Investment Management, Inc., with the holding of over 3.25 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $15.35 million and represent 4.85% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Schwab Strategic Tr-Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. As of Aug 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 5.07% shares in the company for having 3.4 million shares of worth $20.16 million while later fund manager owns 1.75 million shares of worth $8.25 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 2.61% of company’s outstanding stock.