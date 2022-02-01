Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) investors to reap big returns again

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) has seen 1.33 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $2.16B, closed the last trade at $16.11 per share which meant it gained $1.28 on the day or 8.63% during that session. The ENVX stock price is -145.07% off its 52-week high price of $39.48 and 27.68% above the 52-week low of $11.65. The 3-month trading volume is 1.26 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Enovix Corporation (ENVX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.70. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 6 have rated it as a Hold, with 6 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.15.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) trade information

Sporting 8.63% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the ENVX stock price touched $16.11 or saw a rise of 2.13%. Year-to-date, Enovix Corporation shares have moved -40.95%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.75%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX) have changed -38.70%.

Enovix Corporation (ENVX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have gained 0.56% over the past 6 months, compared to 8.10% for the industry.

5 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $600k for the current quarter. 4 have an estimated revenue figure of $750k for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

ENVX Dividends

Enovix Corporation is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ:ENVX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 20.06% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 58.36% with a share float percentage of 73.01%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Enovix Corporation having a total of 104 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Park West Asset Management LLC with over 12.73 million shares worth more than $240.52 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Park West Asset Management LLC held 8.77% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is York Capital Management Global Advisors, LLC, with the holding of over 9.22 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $174.16 million and represent 6.35% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.98% shares in the company for having 1.42 million shares of worth $37.53 million while later fund manager owns 1.29 million shares of worth $24.38 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.89% of company’s outstanding stock.