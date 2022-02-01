Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) Investors Will See A Big Return Again

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) has seen 2.22 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $8.62B, closed the last trade at $52.15 per share which meant it gained $4.63 on the day or 9.74% during that session. The BROS stock price is -56.09% off its 52-week high price of $81.40 and 37.83% above the 52-week low of $32.42. The 3-month trading volume is 1.96 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 1.60. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 1 rate it as Overweight. 1 out of 9 have rated it as a Hold, with 7 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) trade information

Sporting 9.74% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the BROS stock price touched $52.15 or saw a rise of 0.63%. Year-to-date, Dutch Bros Inc. shares have moved 2.44%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 14.59%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS) have changed 0.02%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $68.50, which means that the shares’ value could jump 23.87% from current levels. The projected low price target is $53.00 while the price target rests at a high of $85.00. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -62.99% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -1.63% from current levels.

Dutch Bros Inc. (BROS) estimates and forecasts

9 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $125.97 million for the current quarter. 8 have an estimated revenue figure of $140.54 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2022.

Earnings growth for 2022 is a modest -79.80% while over the next 5 years, the company’s earnings are expected to increase by 38.20%.

BROS Dividends

Dutch Bros Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 10 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS)’s Major holders

Insiders own 19.52% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 48.28% with a share float percentage of 59.98%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Dutch Bros Inc. having a total of 144 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are FMR, LLC with over 2.6 million shares worth more than $112.78 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, FMR, LLC held 7.56% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 1.52 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $65.91 million and represent 4.42% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment ETF and Janus Henderson Venture Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 2.10% shares in the company for having 0.72 million shares of worth $38.27 million while later fund manager owns 0.63 million shares of worth $27.46 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.84% of company’s outstanding stock.