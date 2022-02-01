Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) Forecast To Rise 40.69% To Reach Consensus Target Price

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) has a beta value of 1.96 and has seen 6.46 million shares traded in the last trading session. The company, currently valued at $947.30M, closed the last trade at $1.21 per share which meant it gained $0.07 on the day or 6.14% during that session. The DNN stock price is -76.86% off its 52-week high price of $2.14 and 47.11% above the 52-week low of $0.64. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 11.16 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 11.20 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) is an Overweight stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.20. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 2 rate it as Overweight. 2 out of 5 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight. The expected earnings per share for the stock is -$0.01.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) trade information

Sporting 6.14% in the green in last session, the stock has traded in the red over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the DNN stock price touched $1.21 or saw a rise of 3.97%. Year-to-date, Denison Mines Corp. shares have moved -11.68%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 0.00%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN) have changed -13.57%. Short interest in the company has seen 25.21 million shares shorted with days to cover at 2.36.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $2.04, which means that the shares’ value could jump 40.69% from current levels. The projected low price target is $1.80 while the price target rests at a high of $2.32. In that case, then, we find that the current price level is -91.74% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -48.76% from current levels.

Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) estimates and forecasts

Figures show that Denison Mines Corp. shares have outperformed across the wider relevant industry. The company’s shares have gained 11.01% over the past 6 months, with this year growth rate of 200.00%, compared to 13.20% for the industry.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 4.50% over the past 5 years.

DNN Dividends

Denison Mines Corp. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 02 and March 07 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX:DNN)’s Major holders

Insiders own 0.59% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 27.04% with a share float percentage of 27.20%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Denison Mines Corp. having a total of 176 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. with over 31.72 million shares worth more than $46.62 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. held 3.93% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is MMCAP International, Inc. SPC, with the holding of over 25.92 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $38.1 million and represent 3.21% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Exchange Traded Concepts Tr-North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF. As of Oct 30, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 4.92% shares in the company for having 39.74 million shares of worth $67.16 million while later fund manager owns 11.86 million shares of worth $15.07 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 1.47% of company’s outstanding stock.