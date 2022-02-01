Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) Stock’s Detailed Analysis

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) has a beta value of 3.53 and has seen 41.39 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $15.86M, closed the recent trade at $1.60 per share which meant it gained $0.25 on the day or 18.65% during that session. The CREX stock price is -124.37% off its 52-week high price of $3.59 and 30.62% above the 52-week low of $1.11. The 3-month trading volume is 2.48 million shares.

The consensus among analysts is that Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) is a Buy stock at the moment, with a recommendation rating of 2.00. 0 analysts rate the stock as a Sell, while 0 rate it as Overweight. 0 out of 1 have rated it as a Hold, with 1 advising it as a Buy. 0 have rated the stock as Underweight.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) trade information

Sporting 18.65% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the CREX stock price touched $1.60 or saw a rise of 16.23%. Year-to-date, Creative Realities Inc. shares have moved -3.57%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 3.05%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) have changed -2.17%.

Wall Street analysts have a consensus price target for the stock at $5.00, which means that the shares’ value could jump 68.0% from the levels at last check today. The projected low price target is $5.00 while the price target rests at a high of $5.00. In that case, then, we find that the latest price level in today’s session is -212.5% off the targeted high while a plunge would see the stock gain -212.5% from the levels at last check today.

Creative Realities Inc. (CREX) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -19.16% over the past 6 months. Revenue growth from the last financial year stood is estimated to be -44.80%.

1 analysts offering their estimates for the company have set an average revenue estimate of $4.99 million for the current quarter. 1 have an estimated revenue figure of $8.3 million for the next quarter concluding in Mar 2021.

If we evaluate the company’s growth over the last 5-year and for the next 5-year period, we find that annual earnings growth was 19.90% over the past 5 years.

CREX Dividends

Creative Realities Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report between March 07 and March 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Creative Realities Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX)’s Major holders

Insiders own 10.64% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 19.62% with a share float percentage of 21.96%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Creative Realities Inc. having a total of 20 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are Argi Investment Services, LLC with over 0.76 million shares worth more than $1.02 million. As of Sep 29, 2021, Argi Investment Services, LLC held 6.30% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with the holding of over 0.17 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $0.23 million and represent 1.44% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 1.08% shares in the company for having 0.13 million shares of worth $0.22 million while later fund manager owns 0.1 million shares of worth $0.14 million as of Sep 29, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.86% of company’s outstanding stock.