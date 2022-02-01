Coupang Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) Disappoints Wall Street With 1.27% Stock Price Gain

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) has seen 4.31 million shares traded in the recent trading session. The company, currently valued at $36.60B, closed the recent trade at $21.08 per share which meant it gained $0.26 on the day or 1.27% during that session. The CPNG stock price is -227.32% off its 52-week high price of $69.00 and 21.2% above the 52-week low of $16.61. If we look at the company’s 10-day average daily trading volume, we find that it stood at 13.17 million shares traded. The 3-month trading volume is 8.57 million shares.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) trade information

Sporting 1.27% in the green today, the stock has traded in the green over the last five days, with the highest price hit on Monday, 01/31/22 when the CPNG stock price touched $21.08 or saw a rise of 0.75%. Year-to-date, Coupang Inc. shares have moved -29.14%, while the 5-day performance has seen it change 13.46%. Over the past 30 days, the shares of Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) have changed -29.61%. Short interest in the company has seen 41.68 million shares shorted with days to cover at 5.59.

Coupang Inc. (CPNG) estimates and forecasts

The company’s shares have lost -43.33% over the past 6 months, compared to 3.30% for the industry.

CPNG Dividends

Coupang Inc. is expected to release its next earnings report on November 11 this year, and investors are excited at the prospect of better dividends despite the company’s debt issue.

Coupang Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)’s Major holders

Insiders own 2.45% of the company shares, while shares held by institutions stand at 80.29% with a share float percentage of 82.30%. Investors are also buoyed by the number of investors in a company, with Coupang Inc. having a total of 406 institutions that hold shares in the company. The top two institutional holders are SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD with over 511.16 million shares worth more than $14.24 billion. As of Sep 29, 2021, SB Investment Advisers (UK) LTD held 32.42% of shares outstanding.

The other major institutional holder is Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC, with the holding of over 209.38 million shares as of Sep 29, 2021. The firm’s total holdings are worth over $5.83 billion and represent 13.28% of shares outstanding.

Also the top two Mutual Funds that are holding company’s shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. As of Nov 29, 2021, the former fund manager holds about 0.53% shares in the company for having 8.32 million shares of worth $220.53 million while later fund manager owns 7.27 million shares of worth $217.94 million as of Aug 30, 2021, which makes it owner of about 0.46% of company’s outstanding stock.